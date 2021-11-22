Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $200.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $136.91 and last traded at $137.40, with a volume of 467121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.34.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BABA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.32 and a 200 day moving average of $186.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

