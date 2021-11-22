Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777,923 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Alignment Healthcare worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $21.75 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $293.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.31 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

