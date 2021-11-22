Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $24.40 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

In other news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

