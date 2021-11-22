Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,263,000 after buying an additional 683,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 87,514.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,147,000 after buying an additional 636,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,855,000 after buying an additional 620,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $32.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion and a PE ratio of 102.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $506,019.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,218.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $668,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,279,967 shares of company stock valued at $281,747,808. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.