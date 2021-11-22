Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $116.07. 28,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,932. The firm has a market cap of $104.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.27 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

