Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.88. 13,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,171. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

