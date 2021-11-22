Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.9% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 27.2% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.28. 107,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,386,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

