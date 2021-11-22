Allstate (LON:ALL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Allstate (LON:ALL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 32 ($0.42) target price on the stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation protects people from life’s uncertainties with a wide array of protection for autos, homes, electronic devices and identity theft with more than 172 million policies in force. Products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace.

