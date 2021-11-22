Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 561,700 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 475,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ALMTF opened at $0.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. Almonty Industries has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.07.

Get Almonty Industries alerts:

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries, Inc engages in mining, processing and shipment of tungsten concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Los Santos, Valtreixal, Woulf, Panasquiera, and Corporate. The company was founded on September 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Almonty Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almonty Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.