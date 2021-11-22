Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $273.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.56.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $120.83 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.