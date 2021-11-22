Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.82 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $105.82 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpaca Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00069766 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00092411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.57 or 0.07215771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,912.48 or 0.99949219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpaca Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpaca Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpaca Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpaca Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.