Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded down 18.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $17,970.92 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,943.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $561.50 or 0.00986065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.00 or 0.00270448 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029189 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003420 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

