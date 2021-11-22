Alpha Finance Lab Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $423.07 million and approximately $24.32 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

