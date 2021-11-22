Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.63. Approximately 3,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.
AMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.
The company has a market cap of $915.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
