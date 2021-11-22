Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) rose 7.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.63. Approximately 3,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

AMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company has a market cap of $915.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,265,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,997,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,225,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 319,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 235,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.