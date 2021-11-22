Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Up 7.6%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s share price shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.63. 3,685 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 240,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $915.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 264,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 228,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,157 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after buying an additional 72,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.