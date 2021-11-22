Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Violich Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.0% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,978.53 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,846.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,658.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

