Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,988.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,846.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,658.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

