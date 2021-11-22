Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Cut by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,978.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,846.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,658.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.