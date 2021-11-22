Alphacat Hits Market Cap of $373,253.87 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Alphacat has a total market cap of $373,253.87 and $46,110.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alphacat has traded up 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00069539 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00074047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00091079 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.12 or 0.07261196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,080.67 or 0.99750139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

