Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,734 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 147,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 213,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 713,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.4% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $482,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

