Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,282 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $155,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $92.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $67.81 and a twelve month high of $93.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

