Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,920 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.