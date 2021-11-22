Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 69,503 Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,000. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.32% of Invesco China Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $68.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

