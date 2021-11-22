Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 309.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

BA stock opened at $214.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.02. The company has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.