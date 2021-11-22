Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.4731 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

