Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 291.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 173.7% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 80,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 59,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $121.92 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $118.23 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

