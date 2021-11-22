Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.62% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $43,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,512,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,749,000 after buying an additional 787,185 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,250,000 after buying an additional 106,514 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,515,000 after buying an additional 247,882 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,016.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,234,000 after buying an additional 795,302 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 628,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 31,522 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.36 and a 52-week high of $107.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.16.

