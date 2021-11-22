Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $18.64 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 608,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,635,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 261,245 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,489,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,428,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $624,000.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.50 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.60.

