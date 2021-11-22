Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 1.72% of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 644,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,840,000 after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 454,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 160,326 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 110.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the second quarter worth about $298,000.

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

