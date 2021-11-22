Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,245,517 ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,245,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,762,000. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets comprises about 3.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 30.38% of ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EUM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

EUM stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

