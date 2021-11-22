Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,496 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 167.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,299,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,631,000 after buying an additional 3,947,965 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 142.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 44,130 shares during the last quarter.

PSQ stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $15.76.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

