Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 17,813 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,747,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,219,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $65.97 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

