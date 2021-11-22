Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 3,329 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $57.83 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

