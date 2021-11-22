Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target Increased to C$13.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s current price.

ARR has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$13.75 price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,392. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.41. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.35. The firm has a market cap of C$296.96 million and a P/E ratio of -150.81. The company has a current ratio of 164.93, a quick ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

