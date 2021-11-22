Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 111,161 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 74,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,450. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

