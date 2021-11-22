Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Increased by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $609,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,050,450. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.