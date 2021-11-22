Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in October

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the October 14th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AWCMY opened at $5.35 on Monday. Alumina has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.44.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Alumina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Alumina

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

