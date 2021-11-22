ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.45

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.45 and last traded at $36.72, with a volume of 25666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.13.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,829 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,318. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

