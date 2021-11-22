Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.83

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 14822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 97.50 and a beta of 2.11.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

