American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Down 2.1%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHOTF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

