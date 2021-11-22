American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co increased its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIG opened at $54.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

