American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-$28 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $29 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMSC. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Superconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $406.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 25.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Superconductor by 71.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in American Superconductor by 73.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 19,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in American Superconductor by 4,040.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 163.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Superconductor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

