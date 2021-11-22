American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) COO Cheryl Norton Sells 2,906 Shares

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cheryl Norton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Cheryl Norton sold 3,538 shares of American Water Works stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $608,925.18.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.57. 650,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. HSBC cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,430,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in American Water Works by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 139.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 65.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

