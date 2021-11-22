American Water Works Company, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.25 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for American Water Works in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.26. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.57.

AWK stock opened at $173.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,467,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth about $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

