AmeriCann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Shares Up 1.6%

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 32,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 25,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

AmeriCann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

Americann, Inc is engaged in the development of medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.