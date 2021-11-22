Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $191.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.40.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
