Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Short Interest Up 17.9% in October

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 389,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $191.06 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.40.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

