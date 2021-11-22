AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 106.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,040 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of AMMO worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in AMMO during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMMO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on POWW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS POWW opened at $6.35 on Monday. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.97 million, a PE ratio of -317.50 and a beta of -0.59.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Equities research analysts expect that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of AMMO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $63,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.