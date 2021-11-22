Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches Market Cap of $183.23 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001379 BTC on major exchanges. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $183.23 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 298,298,096 coins and its circulating supply is 233,017,339 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

