Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stake Boosted by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246,400 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 3.2% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.44% of Analog Devices worth $273,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $34,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $1,974,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.25. The company had a trading volume of 36,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $132.84 and a one year high of $190.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.17.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.