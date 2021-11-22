Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.37. Conn’s posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.89. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 15,041 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $376,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Conn’s by 486.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 334,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 211,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $4,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.